(AUDIO): Every available Missouri state trooper is on highways and lakes this weekend

Missouri state troopers encourage you to prioritize safety when you plan your Fourth of July holiday. Missouri State Highway Patrol Captain John Hotz says 11 motorists were killed in traffic crashes during Missouri’s 2022 Fourth of July holiday counting period. Another 449 suffered injuries.



“We’re really encouraging folks to slow down, pay attention, drive sober and of course make sure everybody is properly restrained in a vehicle and then if they’re on the water, we’re asking everybody to wear their life jackets,” Captain Hotz says.

The holiday counting period begins this (Friday) evening at 6 and runs through 11:59 on Tuesday night. Today is expected to be a big travel day for motorists. Captain Hotz tells 939 the Eagle that the Patrol is participating in Operation CARE and Operation Dry Water through Tuesday the fourth.

“That means all available troopers will be participating in activities both on the roadways as well as the waterways. And they’ll be enforcing both traffic and boating laws, but they’ll also be there for assistance,” says Hotz.

There were nine boating crashes during Missouri’s 2022 Fourth of July holiday counting period, resulting in five injuries. One person drowned during last year’s holiday. Captain Hotz reminds boaters to never operate a vessel if they’ve consumed alcohol.