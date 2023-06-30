NWS: Columbia and Jefferson City could see hail and damaging wind today

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says strong to severe storms are possible Friday afternoon in mid-Missouri. That includes Columbia, Jefferson City and Fulton.

NWS St. Louis meteorologist Matt Beitscher says there’s a boundary in place and hot and humid air. Beitscher tells 939 the Eagle that Columbia and Jefferson City could see strong storms today. He says if that were to happen, the projected timeframe would be between 3-5 pm.

Mr. Beitscher says 70 mile-per-hour winds and two-inch hail is possible. He adds that any tornado threat is low. Some parts of mid-Missouri may only see rain.

Keep your radio tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated forecasts and weather information.