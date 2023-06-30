(AUDIO): Parole expected to be revoked for suspect captured by CPD after manhunt

Columbia Police are crediting residents for providing information that led to the capture of a parolee they considered armed and dangerous.

Columbia Police spent hours on Wednesday night and Thursday searching for 36-year-old Brandt Feutz, who’s been in and out of Missouri prisons for the past 17 years. CPD assistant chief Lance Bolinger announced announced Feutz’s capture during a Thursday afternoon press briefing at the Elks lodge.



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/CPD-Feutz-1.mp3

“One of the big things that led to the success of this was just the community. We provided a lot of information out to the community, the community in turn provided us with good information to help us lead to the whereabouts and ultimately the safe apprehension of the suspect,” Bolinger tells reporters, including 939 the Eagle.

Residents in Columbia’s Old Hawthorne area were urged to shelter in place, as CPD searched for the suspect. CPD assistant chief Bolinger tells reporters that a citizen called Boone County 911 with a tip.

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/CPD-Feutz-2.mp3

“We got information from a citizen is what I’ll tell you that led to us ultimately determining where he was at. He was located at an address on the northern side of Boone County. I don’t have that address to give out at this point,” says Bolinger.

Missouri’s Probation and Parole Board is expected to revoke Feutz’s parole, and he’ll have to return to prison to finish his drug sentences. That’s on top of the new felony charges of arson and harassment. Feutz has numerous prior convictions, including for child molestation, second degree robbery and victim tampering.

Mr. Bolinger says Feutz also allegedly led Columbia Police on a high-speed pursuit down Nifong and Grindstone and evaded capture several times was finally caught Thursday afternoon, after hours of searching.

Bolinger praises Columbia Police and all of the other agencies involved in the search. They include Columbia Fire, the Boone County Fire Protection District, Boone County Sheriff’s Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and others. They worked in temperatures of around 100 degrees, during the search.