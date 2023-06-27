(AUDIO): Jefferson City’s mayor looking forward to “Salute to America” on Tuesday

Mid-Missouri’s largest Independence Day celebration will take place on Tuesday July 4 in Jefferson City.

This year’s “Salute to America” is a one-day event near the Missouri Capitol. It covers eight city blocks. Jefferson City Mayor Ron Fitzwater tells “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that parking shouldn’t be an issue.



“The activities for the event are shifted closer to the Capitol. So about the only time High street will be out of service will be during the parade at 11 o’clock. And then from then on a lot of it will be shifted farther west up to the Capitol complex,” Mayor Fitzwater says.

The Fourth of July is one of Missouri’s 13 official state holidays, so all Missouri state and city lots will be available that day for free parking. Off-street parking will be available on East McCarty, Capitol Avenue, East Miller, Madison or Monroe.

A parade, a classic car show and a fireworks display will highlight Tuesday’s “Salute to America” event. A 5k run begins the Fourth of July at 8 am, followed by the car show from 9 to noon and the Independence Day parade at 11.

“People have always found a way. Sometimes you have to climb that hill to get up to us but they’ve found a way to park. And I don’t think it will be a major challenge this year,” says Fitzwater.

“Salute to America” will have five bands on two stages during the holiday. Food vendors will begin serving food at 10:30 am, and the day will conclude with a fireworks display over the Missouri River at 9:45 pm.