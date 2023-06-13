(AUDIO): Missouri’s Hoskins hopes to become secretary of state

A state senator who represents three mid-Missouri counties in the 939 the Eagle listening area is running for secretary of state next year.

State Sen. Denny Hoskins (R-Warrensburg) says election integrity would be one of his top priorities, if elected in 2024.



“You know I filed a bill this past legislative session, Senate Bill 350, to establish the Office of Election Crimes and Security. I believe that with so many illegal immigrants crossing the border, especially from Mexico, we need to make sure that we have election integrity in our elections,” Hoskins tells 939 the Eagle.

Senator Hoskins’ Senate Bill 350 would have created the new office within the secretary of state’s office. It would have overseen a voter fraud hotline. The bill did not receive a hearing in the Missouri Senate.

Senator Hoskins’ district includes Cooper, Howard and Saline counties. He chairs the Missouri Senate Economic Development and Tax Policy Committee. Hoskins notes the secretary of state’s office plays a role in business services and helping Missourians start businesses:

“I want to focus on that as well to make sure that we can eliminate red tape when people are trying to start a business here in Missouri, and trying to get as much done as possible online and make it simple and easy for them,” says Hoskins.

The 48-year-old Hoskins graduated from Westphalia’s Fatima high school, in mid-Missouri’s Osage County. He served in the Missouri House from 2009-2016 before being elected to the Senate in 2016. He’s finishing his second four-year term in the upper chamber.

Meantime, Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) says former Pro Tem and former House Speaker Ron Richard’s legacy will live on for decades to come. Rowden served in the Senate with Richard (R-Joplin), who’s passed away. Senator Hoskins served with Richard in both chambers. Ron Richard served as Missouri House Speaker in 2009, when Hoskins arrived at the Capitol as a freshman legislator.

“Ron was a stalwart. Most certainly he was a very honorable man and he told you the truth. And sometimes even when you didn’t want to hear the truth, he was not afraid to tell you how it was and how he saw things,” Hoskins says.

Ron Richard is the only Missouri lawmaker in state history to serve as both House Speaker and Senate President Pro Tem.