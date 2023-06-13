Court documents outline Sunday’s fight at Columbia’s ARC

A Columbia mother is charged with four felonies and is jailed without bond for Sunday’s disturbance at the ARC on West Ash.

Boone County prosecutors have charged 37-year-old Lakeisha Thomas with second and third degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. Her initial arraignment date has not been set.

The Columbia Police Department’s probable cause statement says Thomas allegedly pistol-whipped a male juvenile, knocked his teeth out and broke his jaw. The juvenile tells police that he was struck by three guns. Court documents say “he could barely open his mouth” when police arrived and had a lot of blood coming from his mouth.

Thomas is quoted by CPD as saying she arrived at the ARC to pick her daughter up and saw juveniles fighting someone. That name is redacted in court documents, so it’s unclear if it was one of Thomas’ family members or a friend.

She tells police she unable to get a broom to fight the juveniles off, so she went back outside and grabbed her gun. She showed police the gun, which had blood on it, according to court documents.

Columbia Police arrested three others that day. A juvenile was arrested for second degree assault and making a terroristic threat and is in juvenile custody. Two other adults were also arrested: one for peace disturbance and fighting and the other for obstructing government operations.