Chiefs Super Bowl LVII Lombardi Trophy in Jefferson City this morning

You have another opportunity today to have your photo taken with the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 57 Lombardi trophy in Jefferson City.

The event will begin at 11 am in the Missouri Capitol’s first floor Rotunda, in a custom GEHA field at Arrowhead Stadium backdrop. It goes until 3 pm. The event is free and open to the public.

“We’re proud to open this event to Chiefs’ fans across the state to provide an additional opportunity to celebrate our Kansas City Chiefs and share in their Super Bowl victory. We appreciate the Chiefs for helping organize this event and look forward to welcoming members of Chiefs Kingdom to Jefferson City,” Governor Mike Parson says, in a written statement.

Governor Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson welcomed Chiefs fans to the Statehouse in Jefferson City on Tuesday, and posed with the Lombardi trophy. This is the first time in Chiefs history that the Chiefs have hosted a tour that invites members of Chiefs Kingdom to celebrate a Super Bowl win.