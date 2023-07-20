(AUDIO): State Rep. Jim Schulte (R-New Bloomfield) appears on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

State Rep. Jim Schulte (R-New Bloomfield) represents Callaway County in the Missouri House. Representative Schulte joined us live this morning on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri.” He suggests that there are more than enough votes in the GOP-controlled Missouri House to override several of Governor Mike Parson’s (R) line-item vetoes, but says the key question is what the Senate will do. He also weighs in on this week’s sale of Fulton Ford to McLarty Automotive Group, saying a number of smaller automobile dealers in the region have been selling to larger groups: