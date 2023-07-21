Early report in on deadly Osage Beach plane crash

Federal investigators release their preliminary report on a fatal plane crash at the Lake. 22 – year old pilot Hayden Ritchhart of Carrollton and 19 year old passenger Evan Vandiver died in the crash at the Grand Glaize Airport last week. Another passenger survived. NTSB teams did not find any issues with the Piper plane’s airframe or motor. But they are looking into whether a small control surface .. a trim tab .. may have contributed to the pilot losing control. It could be a year before a final report is done.