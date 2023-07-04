(AUDIO): U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth) discusses U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on student debt on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

The U.S. Supreme Court issued a 6-3 decision on Friday that struck down the Biden administration’s plan to forgive student debt for more than 43-million American borrowers. U.S. Rep. Cori Bush (D-St. Louis) is blasting the ruling, calling for expanding the court. She tweeted on Friday that “Student debt cancellation is a racial justice issue — Black and brown people are disproportionately harmed by the student debt crisis. Inaction is not an option.” One of Congresswoman Bush’s colleagues, U-S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth), disagrees with her call to expand the court. Congressman Luetkemeyer tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that the U.S. Supreme Court made the correct decision: