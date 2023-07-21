(AUDIO): U.S. Rep. Mark Alford (R-Raymore) discusses drought, federal farm bill and China on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

U.S. Rep. Mark Alford (R-Raymore) serves on the House Agriculture Committee in Washington. His sprawling west-central Missouri district includes Columbia, Sedalia, Warrensburg and Centralia. He’s inviting farmers and all residents to an August 14th listening session at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia. He wants your input on what you want to see in the upcoming federal farm bill. Congressman Alford is inviting U-S Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to the meeting. He also says House Agriculture Committee chair GT Thompson (R-Pennsylvania) will be attending, as will Missouri Governor Mike Parson, state Department of Agriculture director Chris Chinn and commodity groups like the Missouri Corn Growers Association. Congressman Alford joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, saying the current drought is hurting farmers in his district who cannot find food for their cows. He also talked about China, telling listeners that China is not America’s friend: