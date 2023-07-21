Mizzou men’s hoops team to host open practice on Saturday; public invited to watch

Saturday afternoon is your first opportunity to see the 2023-24 Mizzou men’s basketball team.

Mizzou coach Dennis Gates says the team will hold an open practice Saturday afternoon from 12:30-3:30 at Mizzou Arena. Doors will open at noon, and you can park in Lot I and Lot O.

The Tigers finished this past season 25-10, including 16-3 at home. They were eliminated by Princeton in the NCAA Tournament’s second round. Mizzou returns two starters from that squad.

Mizzou athletics says ticket sales representatives will be on-hand during tomorrow’s practice and can show fans open seats for next year.