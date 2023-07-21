Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports
Mizzou men’s hoops team to host open practice on Saturday; public invited to watch

Mizzou men’s hoops team to host open practice on Saturday; public invited to watch

Columbia’s Mizzou Arena is the home of the Tigers (photo courtesy of University of Missouri Athletics associate director Jason Veniskey)

Saturday afternoon is your first opportunity to see the 2023-24 Mizzou men’s basketball team.

Mizzou coach Dennis Gates says the team will hold an open practice Saturday afternoon from 12:30-3:30 at Mizzou Arena. Doors will open at noon, and you can park in Lot I and Lot O.

The Tigers finished this past season 25-10, including 16-3 at home. They were eliminated by Princeton in the NCAA Tournament’s second round. Mizzou returns two starters from that squad.

Mizzou athletics says ticket sales representatives will be on-hand during tomorrow’s practice and can show fans open seats for next year.

© Copyright 2023, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer