Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports
Boat crashes into a home at Lake of the Ozarks, ejecting all eight occupants

Boat crashes into a home at Lake of the Ozarks, ejecting all eight occupants

Missouri state troopers say this home at the Lake of the Ozarks sustained extensive damage when a vessel ran aground and struck the home (July 23, 2023 photo courtesy of Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F’s Twitter page)

Missouri state troopers say six people on the vessel that crashed into a home this weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks suffered serious injuries.

The crash happened just before midnight on Saturday night at the main channel’s 1.5 mile mark.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s incident report says the vessel ran aground, before striking the home. All eight boat occupants were ejected.

Troopers have arrested the boat’s driver, 46-year-old Adam Ramirez of Huntington Beach, California, for boating while intoxicated. Ramirez and five other boat occupants suffered serious injuries, while two occupants sustained moderate injuries. None of the boat’s occupants are from Missouri: they’re from California, Illinois, Michigan and Mississippi.

Troopers say the home sustained extensive damage. Troopers reconstructed the crash scene on Sunday, using a drone.

© Copyright 2023, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer