Boat crashes into a home at Lake of the Ozarks, ejecting all eight occupants

Missouri state troopers say six people on the vessel that crashed into a home this weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks suffered serious injuries.

The crash happened just before midnight on Saturday night at the main channel’s 1.5 mile mark.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s incident report says the vessel ran aground, before striking the home. All eight boat occupants were ejected.

Troopers have arrested the boat’s driver, 46-year-old Adam Ramirez of Huntington Beach, California, for boating while intoxicated. Ramirez and five other boat occupants suffered serious injuries, while two occupants sustained moderate injuries. None of the boat’s occupants are from Missouri: they’re from California, Illinois, Michigan and Mississippi.

Troopers say the home sustained extensive damage. Troopers reconstructed the crash scene on Sunday, using a drone.