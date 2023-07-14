Christmas and Crafting in July Sale July 21-22

Join the Historic City of Jefferson for their Christmas and Crafting in July Sale, Friday July 21st and Saturday July 22nd.

GET YOUR JINGLE ON!

Much homemade cookies and hum along to classic Christmas tunes while shopping the vast array of holiday décor for home and yard. Items include collectible lighted villages, marionettes, trees, wreaths, holiday home goods, and much more! For the crafters, the hundreds of yards of upholstery and craft fabrics are a must see!

While you’re enjoying the holiday vibes, be sure to check out The Historic Tweedle House Renovation Project, and their beautiful selection of furniture and home décor. There is something for everyone!