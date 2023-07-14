UPDATE: NTSB looking for any surveillance video of any part of deadly plane crash’s Osage Beach flight

An investigator from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is currently en route to the site of that deadly plane crash at the Lake of the Ozarks.

NTSB spokeswoman Sarah Taylor Sulick says a Piper plane crashed shortly after takeoff Thursday afternoon from the Grand Glaize airport in Osage Beach. The crash happened at about 12:15.

Two people were killed and a third occupant suffered serious injuries.

Ms. Sulick tells 939 the Eagle that the NTSB investigator will document the crash site, airplane and will gather any witness statement and any surveillance video that may have been captured of any part of the accident flight. The investigator will also collect any flight track or radar data. Ms. Sulick expects a preliminary report to be available in about two to three weeks.

Our news partner KMIZ reports 22-year-old Hayden Michael Ritchhart of Carrollton and 19-year-old Evan Vandiver of Richmond died in the crash. Another passenger, a 54-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was flown to Columbia’s University Hospital. KMIZ is reporting that the Federal Aviation Administration is at the crash site this morning.