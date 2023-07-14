(AUDIO): State Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring) discusses Missouri gubernatorial bid on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

State Sen. William Eigel (R-Weldon Spring) says Republicans need to get back to the founding principles of the GOP platform. He’s seeking Missouri’s GOP gubernatorial nomination in 2024 and says voters want someone who will challenge the coalitions that he says are entrenched in Jefferson City. Senator Eigel joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, and blasts the $50-billion budget signed into law by GOP governor Mike Parson. Senator Eigel says the state budget has doubled since 2010 and that it’s grown during each of his seven years in Jefferson City. He says GOP Governors Eric Greitens and Mike Parson have grown the size of state government during the past seven years larger than any Democratic governor combined before them. Eigel also blasts Senate Appropriations Committee chairman Lincoln Hough (R-Springfield) during the interview, saying chairman Hough put “boondoggles” in the state budget, including a dinosaur museum in Jefferson County: