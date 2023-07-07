Listen to KWOS Live
Former Central Missouri bank officer faces federal prison time

(AP) — The former vice president of a Mid-Missouri bank pleads guilty to embezzling more than a half-million dollars. Federal prosecutors say 51-year-old Angela Flippin of Jamestown entered the guilty plea. She could face as many as 33 years in prison.

Flippin was vice president and chief operating officer of the People’s Bank of Moniteau County. Federal prosecutors say she embezzled from 2010 to 2017. They suspect she actually took nearly $650,000. Among the things found by an audit were improper comp time disbursements.

