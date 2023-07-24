Mid-Missouri could see hail and damaging winds today

Columbia, Jefferson City, Ashland and Fulton could see some strong to severe storms late Monday morning and early afternoon.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says today’s main threats will be large hail and damaging winds, with storms entering Columbia and Jefferson City and moving to the southeast. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Melissa Byrd tells 939 the Eagle that the storms will begin in Columbia at about 11 this morning. Byrd says there is no tornado threat today.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reminds mid-Missourians to have a way to get weather updates, if you’re going to be outside today. Keep your radio tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated forecasts and weather information.