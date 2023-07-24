(AUDIO): Missouri Times publisher Scott Faughn joins us live on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri Times publisher Scott Faughn says Missouri’s 2024 GOP gubernatorial primary is leaning toward a competitive race between Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe and State Sen. William Eigel (R-Weldon Spring). Faughn says Senator Eigel has become a serious threat in this race. He also emphasizes the importance of rural radio ads to Missouri GOP candidates in primary and general elections. Mr. Faughn also weighed in on Missouri’s 2024 Democratic primary for attorney general, as race that features State Rep. Sarah Unsicker (D-Shrewsbury) and Elad Gross: