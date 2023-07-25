Will ‘workforce housing’ complexes return?

Several of the largest factories in Mid – Missouri have been actively seeking affordable housing for their workers. But an attempt to get state tax credits for several private lower income housing developments failed. Cole County Western District Commissioner Harry Otto was surprised that there was a lot of opposition …

The proposed units were designed to offer over 120 – ‘workforce housing’ apartments. The Missouri Housing Development Commission turned thumbs – down on tax credits, saying they heard too many negative comments from potential neighbors of the complexes.