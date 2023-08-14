Is JCMO ‘workforce housing’ going to get another chance?

Jefferson City’s Council last week backed a plan for a proposed low – income housing complex developer that wants to go after tax credits and other funding. Central Missouri Community Action hopes ‘Stronghold Landing’ would fill a need for affordable housing. Cole County Western Commissioner Harry Otto thinks this kind of housing would be a good fit …

Several other so – called workforce housing projects failed to get HDC funding. HDC says they turned the request, saying they’d heard too much community opposition to the developments.