(LISTEN): Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe discusses Missouri state fair and agriculture on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe says the state fair in Sedalia had record attendance on Saturday. Lt. Governor Kehoe, who’s seeking Missouri’s GOP gubernatorial nomination, joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri.” Kehoe has been endorsed by several commodity groups, including the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association, Missouri Corn Growers Association and Missouri Dairy. Lt. Governor Kehoe has high praise for the State Fair’s volunteer fire department in Sedalia. He says it’s the only full operating fire department for 12 days in the nation. Mr. Kehoe tells listeners that the budget signed into law by Missouri Governor Mike Parson will make several repairs to the aging fire house, which has a leaky roof and other issues. Lt. Governor Kehoe is also praising Tuesday’s drive to feed kids event at the state fair. The Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) says one in seven Missouri children is food insecure. Mr. Kehoe praises Bernie-based Martin Rice for donating all of the rice for tomorrow’s food packing: