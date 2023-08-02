(LISTEN): No Labels Ballot Integrity Director Jay Nixon, a former Missouri governor, appears on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Former Missouri Governor Jay Nixon served as governor from 2009-2017 and was also elected as Missouri’s attorney general four times. He’s also a former state senator from eastern Missouri’s DeSoto. Mr. Nixon is the new ballot integrity director for the No Labels organization, which hopes to have ballot access in all 50 states for a possible independent presidential candidate in 2024. Former Governor Nixon joined us on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that groups have been formed that are making it more difficult for No Labels to do what he says they have the constitutional right to do, which is qualify people for ballots. Mr. Nixon says the pillar of democracy of having citizen rights exceeds a party’s right. Former Governor Nixon says No Labels is not in this to be a spoiler in 2024, adding that Washington is broken. He cited a number of accomplishments his administration was able to do in Jefferson City while working with GOP supermajorities in the Missouri House and Senate: