NWS: Columbia’s heat index breaks record; entire listening area under excessive heat warning

Columbia’s Sunday heat index of 118 has broken an all-time record.

National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Jared Maples tells 939 the Eagle that Sunday’s mark breaks the previous record of 116 that was set in July 1995.

Mr. Maples says Columbia, Jefferson City and the entire 939 the Eagle listening area remain under an excessive heat warning through Thursday evening. Heat index values of 105 to 115 are expected today. You’re being urged to drink plenty of water, to check on elderly relatives and neighbors and to avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day.