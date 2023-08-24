Mizzou welcomes a record percentage of returning students to Columbia

Columbia residents have noticed increased traffic this week downtown and across the city.

The University of Missouri has welcomed more than 5,100 new freshmen, a three percent increase from last year. Mizzou’s preliminary total enrollment is 30,667 students.

Meantime, the University of Missouri has welcomed a record percentage of returning students to Columbia. Mizzou vice provost Jim Spain says their first-year retention rate of more than 91 percent is an all-time high for Mizzou. Provost Spain credits the work of Mizzou students and the support they receive from student success teams across the university.

UM System President Dr. Mun Choi describes Mizzou as one of the best values among public research universities. President Choi says Mizzou continues to be a great place to receive a high-quality education.