UPDATE: Missouri’s Probation and Parole Board issues warrant for Columbia murder suspect

Graphic court documents allege that a Columbia parolee shot and killed a pregnant woman on Clearview road this week, in front of two small children. Missouri’s Probation and Parole Board has now issued a warrant for 31-year-old Sevance Brewer’s arrest.

The Boone County Sheriff Department’s probable cause statement says the 27-year-old victim was four months pregnant when she was shot in the head and killed, during an argument.

Boone County prosecutors have charged Brewer with two counts of second degree murder and two other felonies for the death of the victim and her unborn child. 939 the Eagle was at the Boone County Courthouse for Brewer’s Wednesday arraignment. He wore a jail jumpsuit, telling Judge Kimberly Shaw that he’ll apply for a public defender.

The Boone County Sheriff Department’s probable cause statement also says Sevance led CPD investigators to the murder weapon, which was hidden under a rock in a creek bed at Columbia’s Again street park.

Missouri Department of Corrections spokeswoman Karen Pojmann tells 939 the Eagle that Brewer was paroled from prison in August 2022. She says the parole board has issued a warrant for Brewer’s arrest. That means that in addition to facing the new murder charges, he’ll return to prison to prison to finish his sentence on drug convictions.