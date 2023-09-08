Listen to KWOS Live
Ashland’s fall festival and Harrisburg’s Septemberfest are Saturday

You will see pumpkins, concessions and booths at Saturday’s Ashland fall festival and car show (2022 file photo courtesy of the city of Ashland’s Leslie Martin)

Organizers of Saturday’s Ashland fall festival and car show are expecting a crowd of anywhere from 500 to 1,000 people.

The event will take place from 9 am to 4 pm in Ashland’s city park on North College street. In addition to the car show, there will also be vendors, concessions and inflatables. You will also see pumpkins at tomorrow’s event. The car show is taking place in the afternoon.

And the northern Boone County town of Harrisburg is holding Septemberfest today and Saturday. They’re planning a tiny and little Mr. and Miss, Princess and Queen contest today.

