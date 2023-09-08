Columbia’s bus system needs 23 more drivers to be fully-staffed

Columbia Public Works says its GoCOMO bus system is a dozen to two dozen operators short.

Public Works spokesman John Ogan says GoCOMO currently has 22 full-time operators and three part-time operators on-staff. Operators are bus drivers. Mr. Ogan tells 939 the Eagle that they’d like to have a total of 36 operators to eliminate the need for required overtime and keep overtime on a voluntary basis. Ogan adds that they would consider 45 employees to be the definition of fully-staffed, saying that number would represent every position being filled, in each area of GoCOMO.

The bus system says they’re actively conducting interviews for both bus and paratransit van operator positions as they receive applications. Mr. Ogan says GoCOMO is currently requiring operators to work four hours per week in overtime, adding this is down from the 12 hours of overtime per week drivers were previously required to work.