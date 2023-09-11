Columbia homicide victim’s mother: suspect hid in bushes before the incident

A convicted felon from Columbia has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for killing a man over $3 following a Douglass park dice game.

Boone County Circuit Judge Brouck Jacobs sentenced 51-year-old Rickey Lee Murry on Friday afternoon. Murry will get credit for the three years he served in the Boone County jail while awaiting trial. Murry pleaded guilty in August to voluntary manslaughter, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. He admits shooting and killing Corey Jordan in the incident.

939 the Eagle News was at the Boone County Courthouse for Friday’s emotional sentencing. Corey Jordan’s mother delivered a scathing statement about Murry to Judge Jacobs and looked directly at her son’s killer as she spoke to him. She says that someday, God will forgive Rickey Murry. She added that she is not forgiving him right now. Several Jordan family members said “Amen” in the courtroom, when they heard that.

The mother tells Judge Jacobs that Murry hid in the bushes in Douglass park, before he killed Corey Jordan.

Boone County prosecutors amended the earlier first degree murder charge to voluntary manslaughter, saying there would have been issues at a trial with getting witnesses to testify in court.