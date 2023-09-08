Saturday’s GoCOMO free shuttle service begins at 3:30 pm

Mizzou football fans will have an opportunity to ride a free shuttle to and from tomorrow night’s football game at Faurot Field in Columbia.

The Tigers will battle Middle Tennessee at 6 pm. GoCOMO says downtown routes will begin service tomorrow afternoon at 3:30 and will be running on a ten-minute cycle. The final departure to Memorial Stadium is at 5:45. You can catch the free buses at places like Shiloh, Flat Branch, Harpo’s and the Armory parking lot.

GoCOMO says boarding for return trips from Faurot back to downtown will start at the end of the third quarter at the roundabout of Tiger Avenue and Hospital drive. The final departure will be 30 minutes after the game’s end.