Former Montgomery County judge and prosecutor will be newest Missouri Supreme Court justice

A familiar name in mid-Missouri will be the newest Missouri Supreme Court judge.

Governor Mike Parson announced his selection of Judge Kelly Broniec during a Tuesday afternoon press conference in Jefferson City. Judge Broniec was joined by her husband Mark and their two daughters during the press conference.

The governor appointed the 52-year-old Broniec to the Eastern District Court of Appeals in 2020. Former GOP Governor Matt Blunt appointed her as an associate circuit judge in mid-Missouri’s Montgomery County in 2006, where she served for almost 15 years. Broniec also served as the Montgomery County prosecutor from 1999 to 2006.

She earned her law degree from Mizzou.

Governor Parson describes Judge Broniec as a fair enforcer of the law who interprets the law as written and leaves legislating to the Missouri General Assembly. The former Montgomery County prosecutor will be sworn-in during the next month and will replace Missouri Supreme Court Judge George Draper III, who has retired.