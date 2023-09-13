(LISTEN): Missouri congressman expects much more growth near Columbia’s “food corridor”

A west-central Missouri congressman who represents much of Columbia on Capitol Hill is praising the new $200-million Swift Foods plant on Route B, which is still hiring.

U.S. Rep. Mark Alford (R-Raymore), who serves on the U.S. House Agriculture Committee, attended the bipartisan April ribbon-cutting ceremony at the massive 325-thousand square feet plant. Congressman Alford notes it’s on busy Route B in Columbia, along the growing “food corridor.”



“It is going to be one of the largest specialty producers of salamis and pepperonis. I think this is just the start of what’s going to be happening in that region,” Congressman Alford says.

He predicts the planned expansion of I-70 across Missouri to six lanes will also benefit the food corridor on Route B. Nabisco, Kraft Heinz and Aurora Organic Dairy are also located along or near that Route B food corridor. The average salary of the Swift jobs is more than $50,000.

Alford predicts the new Swift Foods plant will help feed families everywhere.