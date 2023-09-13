(LISTEN): Columbia artist says hip hop provides youth with an opportunity for mentorship

A popular Columbia musician is hoping for a good turnout for his hip hop unity day on Sunday at Café Berlin.

Hickman graduate NicDanger tells 939 the Eagle that he wants to celebrate and unite area youth to grow and share artistic inspiration.



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/Hiphop-Unity-3.mp3

“It’s going to be a lot of introductions to how hip hop touches really the five senses. You know, visually the aesthetics of hip hop history, the ability to motivate the youth. A lot of youth especially in this day and age don’t have an outlet or a community. And hip hop provides that community for mentorship, leadership and growth and understanding,” he says.

NicDanger, whose real name is Nicholas Rodriguez, notes Hip Hop began 50 years ago in the Bronx to combat gang violence.

Meantime, a member of the team that’s putting together Sunday’s hip hop unity day in Columbia praises musician NicDanger’s lyrics. Team CoMo’s Glenn Cobbins Sr. tells 939 the Eagle that Nic’s music uplifts women, rather than degrading them.

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/Hiphop-Unity-4.mp3

“If you listen to his lyrics, everything is positive right. You know how they took hip hop and changed it into bitch this, hoe that, screw this, suck that … all those things. He’s not on that. He wants the woman to know that you’re worth something, and the man to know that you don’t put your foot on top of a woman’s head. You know, and he speaks from the realm of having a mother and a father and they were damn good,” Mr. Cobbins says.

Sunday’s event is from 3-11 pm at Café Berlin on North 10th street. NicDanger emphasizes that it will be family-friendly and that children are especially welcome. Organizers also believe the event will help reduce some of the violence that Columbia has seen.