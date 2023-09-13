(LISTEN): State Sen. Holly Rehder (R-Scott City) previews Missouri’s veto session and discusses Lt. governor’s race on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

State Sen. Holly Rehder (R-Scott City) describes herself as a serious policy maker in Jefferson City who gets things done. Rehder chairs the Missouri Senate Fiscal Oversight Committee in Jefferson City. She joined us live this morning on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” to preview today’s veto session in Jefferson City. Senator Rehder tells listeners that she expects the GOP-controlled Missouri House to override some of GOP Governor Mike Parson’s vetoes, but doesn’t expect the Senate to override the bills. She also discussed her run for Missouri Lt. Governor, saying her priorities would include issues like protecting seniors and addressing Missouri’s child care crisis and the foster care system: