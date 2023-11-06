Is Cole County in the market for a new juvenile center?

Cole County’s juvenile center isn’t getting any newer. The Prenger Family Center was built 30 – years ago. Presiding Commissioner Sam Bushman says the current center isn’t set up to handle the number of juveniles who end up in custody …

Bushman says cost estimates for a new center run as high as $10 to 12 – million. And Bushman says the Prenger Center doesn’t just house young people with criminal charges. He adds they are serving a growing number of kids who can’t stay in their homes because of dangerous family situations.