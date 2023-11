Another suspect is charged after a shooting at McClung Park in Jefferson City. Syvonn Byrd faces assault and weapons charges.

Jefferson City Police Department say they believe that Byrd took part in a shooting during a party at McClung park on October 5. Two people were hurt, including one of the gunmen, Dayjuan Crossland.

Police say witnesses claim they saw Byrd pull a handgun and shooting into the group of people.

Four others have been charged in the attack.