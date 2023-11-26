UPDATE: First degree murder charges filed in Cole County homicide case

Cole County’s prosecutor has charged a Jefferson City woman with first degree murder for Friday’s death of an 80-year-old man in Cole County.

The incident happened in the 3200 block of Landing Creek road, which is south of Jefferson City. Cole County prosecutor Locke Thompson tells 939 the Eagle that he’s charged 27-year-old Rejeane Redmon with first degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence.

We won’t learn details about a possible motive until we see court documents on Monday. Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler says deputies responded to a home on Landing Creek Friday evening at about 7:30, for un unresponsive man with serious injuries. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and his name has not been released yet.

Sheriff Wheeler says the investigation continues.