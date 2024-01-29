Boone Hospital Center says more residents are choosing Boone for emergency care

Boone Hospital Center’s new chief executive officer says emergency room visits are up nine percent this month at the hospital.

Brady DuBois spoke Sunday morning to 939 the Eagle’s Mike Murphy and Al Germond on the “Columbia Buzz” program. Mr. DuBois tells listeners that the numbers show that more residents are choosing Boone for emergency medical care. He says Boone Hospital Center serves a 26-county area in mid-Missouri and areas extending from the Iowa border to the Lake of the Ozarks.

Mr. Murphy, who publishes Comobuz.com, reports Boone Hospital Center had positive cash flow in two months near the end of 2023 for the first time since its separation from St. Louis-based BJC Healthcare in 2021.

Boone Hospital Center is Columbia/Boone County’s sixth-largest employer, according to 2023 statistics from Columbia Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI). REDI says Boone Hospital Center has 1,581 employees.