Is a JCMO conference center on the way?

Will you finally see Jefferson City get a conference center this time around? Show Me. The Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Diane Gillespie remembers when a center was part of the plan for the brand new Capital Plaza Hotel back in 1987 …

Jefferson City leaders are backing a plan to include a conference center as part of a 200 – room hotel and a parking garage proposed for a half – block area on Madison just up the street from the Governor’s Mansion. The city is now talking to potential developers.

