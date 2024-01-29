(LISTEN): “Missouri Times” publisher Scott Faughn discusses Missouri’s 2024 session on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

“Missouri Times” publisher Scott Faughn will be the guest speaker at the February 19 Cole County Lincoln Days event at Jefferson City’s Capitol Plaza Hotel. Dinner begins at 6 that evening, and U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth) and a number of state lawmakers are also expected to be there. Mr. Faughn joined us live this morning on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri.” We discussed the dinner, the Freedom Caucus controversy with Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia), and legislation from State Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch (R-Hallsville) that would allow charter schools to operate in the Columbia Public Schools (CPS) district, without local school board sponsorship. Scott also addressed the Magnitude 7 closing in southeast Missouri’s New Madrid. House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield) has filed legislation aimed at saving the plant, and U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R) has called on President Biden to invoke the federal Defense Production Act, noting 30 percent of the nation’s aluminum is produced at the Bootheel plant. Senator Hawley says it’s an issue of national security: