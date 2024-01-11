Capital Region Medical Center remains name of Jefferson City hospital; integration with MU Health Care complete

The integration of Columbia-based MU Health Care and Jefferson City-based Capital Region Medical Center (CRMC) has been completed. MU Health Care executives and employees gathered Wednesday in the Capital City to celebrate the completion.

Capital Region Medical Center remains the name of the Jefferson City hospital. MU Health Care executives say integration strengthens both health systems, offering a path forward for growth and the expansion of services. MU Health Care is adding specialty services at CRMC, including a neurosurgical spine clinic and a non-invasive spine procedure clinic.

The two hospitals signed a letter of intent in June to fully integrate the two organizations to become an integrated academic health care system. University of Missouri vice chancellor for health affairs Nim Chinniah has said the affiliation between MU Health Care and Capital Region has created new specialty services and a shared state-of-the-art electronic medical record. The 100-bed Capital Region Medical Center has an accredited rehabilitation center.