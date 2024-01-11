(LISTEN): Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee chair Lincoln Hough (R-Springfield) discusses I-70 expansion on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Powerful State Sen. Lincoln Hough (R-Springfield) chairs the Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee in Jefferson City. He spearheaded the bipartisan effort for Missouri’s $2.8 billion I-70 expansion plan. I-70 will be rebuilt and six-laned across Missouri from St. Louis to Kansas City. Missouri House Transportation Accountability chair Rep. Don Mayhew (R-Crocker) describes the $2.8 billion I-70 plan as the largest boondoggle in Missouri history. Senator Hough joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, and he disagrees with Chairman Mayhew’s position. Chairman Hough notes I-70 is the nation’s oldest interstate and tells listeners that it’s shovel-ready. He also says the state is currently spending $80 to $110-million a year just to maintain I-70. Representative Mayhew wants to see I-44 six-laned instead. Senator Hough tells listeners that there are parts of I-44 that are ready: