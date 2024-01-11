UPDATE: Snow expected Friday in mid-Missouri; record cold temperatures possible this weekend

While Columbia, Jefferson City, Ashland and much of mid-Missouri are still expected to receive one to three inches of snow tomorrow (Friday), the timing of the winter weather has changed.

National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Lydia Jaja tells 939 the Eagle that rain will change over to all snow at about noon tomorrow in mid-Missouri, with snow falling into the evening hours. Ms. Jaja expects the snow to exit the listening area between 6 pm and midnight. The NWS originally projected that Columbia would receive two to eight inches of snow, but models now show the heaviest snowfall expected to occur in northeast Missouri and in Iowa.

The NWS also warns temperatures will plummet after the snow moves through. Saturday’s high is only expected to be 15 in Columbia. Keep your radio tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated weather forecast information.