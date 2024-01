Name released in fatal bridge crash at the Lake

A man dies on the Grand Glaize bridge.

30 year old Zachariah Breeden of Rocky Mount died after he was hit while walking on the Grand Glaize Bridge Wednesday and was being picked up by Camdenton man.

Breeden was getting into the stopped SUV on the bridge when he was hit by another car.

The SUV driver, four passengers and the other driver weren’t hurt.