Hallsville explosion sends two to hospital with serious injuries

Two Hallsville-area residents suffered serious injuries in that late-night fire and explosion at Emmie’s Villas.

The Boone County Fire Protection District tells our news partner KMIZ that the explosion happened at about 10:15 pm, and that there were four people in the house at the time. The house is on East Taylor court. Multiple witnesses tell ABC-17 that they heard a loud “boom” and saw flames shooting through the roof.

ABC-17’s Mitch Kaminski says he could see a “giant hole” in the roof of the duplex. 26 firefighters responded to the explosion and blaze.