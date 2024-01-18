(LISTEN): U.S. House Ways and Means Committee chairman Rep. Jason Smith (R-Salem) appears on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Powerful U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-Salem) chairs the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee on Capitol Hill. He’s optimistic that the bipartisan tax package he negotiated with U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) will pass both chambers of Congress. Chairman Smith says Missouri families will benefit from the bipartisan agreement, saying it locks in $600-billion in proven pro-growth, pro-American tax policies. Congressman Smith joined us live this morning on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”. We also discussed the Tyson Foods plant in southeast Missouri’s Dexter, which has more than 700 employees. Tyson is closing the plant and wouldn’t sell it to another company. Congressman Smith tells “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that he called Tyson Foods’ chief executive officer and demanded they allow a new company to buy the Dexter plant, and Tyson has agreed to do so. Congressman Smith tells listeners that large companies shouldn’t be able to come in and manipulate markets and affect rural communities: