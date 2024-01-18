Listen to KWOS Live
UPDATE: Light snow and plummeting temperatures coming to mid-Missouri

Bitterly cold temperatures return to mid-Missouri on Thursday night through Saturday (January 18, 2024 graphic courtesy of NWS St. Louis Twitter page)

While we’ll see sunshine again this morning, light snow and bitterly cold temperatures will be heading to mid-Missouri this evening.

National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Brad Charboneau says Columbia, Jefferson City and Fulton are expected to see light snow beginning at about 6 pm, with snow continuing overnight and tapering off at daybreak. Mr. Charboneau tells 939 the Eagle that Columbia is expected to see a trace to an inch of snow, adding that he expects it to stick because of falling temperatures. He says Friday and Saturday’s high will only be 10 to 15 degrees, with wind chills expected to be minus-15.

