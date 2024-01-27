(LISTEN): Columbia convention leaders excited about return of MSHSAA high school hoops championships; seeking hosts

Columbia’s Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) is seeking hosts for the upcoming return of the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) high school basketball championships.

They’re returning to Columbia this spring, after Springfield hosted them from 2018 to 2023. CVB spokeswoman Megan McConachie tells 939 the Eagle that the hosts serve “almost as kind of a Columbia concierge.”



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/MSHSAA-Hosts-2.mp3

“And they just kind of try to remove any roadblocks or really just kind of make sure their processes and their experience in Columbia and with the tournament are wonderful,” Ms. McConachie says.

She says the hosts meet the team when they arrive and make sure they get checked into their hotel with no issues. The dates are March 6-9 and March 13-16. Hosts can work one or both weekends.

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/MSHSAA-Hosts-3.mp3

“Over the two weekends, there’s three classes each weekend. And of course each of those classes have four qualifying girls teams (and) four qualifying boys teams,” says McConachie.

The MSHSAA high school basketball championships were held at Springfield’s Hammons Center in the 1980s through 1991, before moving to Columbia’s Hearnes Center in 1992. MSHSAA spokesman Scott Lunte tells 939 the Eagle that they were held in Columbia from 1992-2017, at both Hearnes Center and eventually Mizzou Arena. Hearnes Center was still used in later years. The events moved to Springfield’s Great Southern Bank Arena in 2018.

Anyone interested in serving as a host can contact Megan directly at the Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB). Her e-mail address is Megan.McConachie@como.gov. Her phone number is (573) 441-5572.