Jay Ashcroft’s home victim of ‘swatting’ call

‘Swatters’ hit the Jefferson City home of Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft last night. Swatting is when someone calls law officers to the scene, claiming there is a crime underway. On his ‘X’ account, Ashcroft says law enforcement responded quickly and that everyone at his home are okay.

During a weekend interview, Ashcroft told the Post – Dispatch that he would support removing Joe Biden from the upcoming 2024 Presidential Ballot if Donald Trump is kept off the ballot.

No word if that story played a role in the swatting call.