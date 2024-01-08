Listen to KWOS Live
*** UPDATE *** Jay Ashcroft’s JCMO home hit by swatting call

‘Swatters’ hit the Jefferson City home of Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft last night. Swatting is when someone calls law officers to the scene, claiming there is a crime underway. On Wake Up Mid – Missouri, Ashcroft says law enforcement responded quickly and told him to come out of his house …

Everyone at his home is okay.

During a weekend interview, Ashcroft told the Post – Dispatch that he would support removing Joe Biden from the upcoming 2024 Presidential Ballot if Donald Trump is kept off the ballot.

No word if that story played a role in the swatting call.

